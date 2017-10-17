Tech Ticks Lower Ahead of Earnings -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies ticked down ahead of key earnings reports.
Intel said it is working with Facebook and other firms on a coming chip specially designed for artificial intelligence, as the semiconductor company moves to capitalize on a fast-growing market and aims a direct shot at fast-growing rival Nvidia.
Microsoft added another Surface laptop to its hardware offerings.
