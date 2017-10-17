Roy Price Resigns as Head of Amazon Studios

Roy Price is out as head of Amazon Studios, days after details of a two-year-old accusation of sexual harassment became public.

Continue Reading Below

The company confirmed Tuesday that Mr. Price had resigned. Mr. Price couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Mr. Price, who had overseen Amazon.com Inc.'s film and television operations, was suspended late last week when Isa Dick Hackett, a producer on the Amazon program "The Man in the High Castle," went public with her complaint that Mr. Price sexually harassed her in 2015. Ms. Hackett said Mr. Price had made inappropriate and crude remarks about his genitalia and then sexually propositioned her.

Mr. Price had also received criticism for his close business relationship with movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who was forced out of Weinstein Co. after disclosures of multiple allegations of sexual harassment and assault. Since then, other actresses and executives have come forward with stories of verbal and physical abuse at the hands of Mr. Weinstein.

Albert Cheng, the chief operating officer of Amazon Studios, will serve as interim head of the entertainment studio.

Write to Joe Flint at joe.flint@wsj.com

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 17, 2017 17:39 ET (21:39 GMT)