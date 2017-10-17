Dow Industrials Cross 23000 for First Time

The Dow Jones Industrial Average crept above 23000 for the first time, buoyed by gains in shares of health-care companies.

Trump Narrows Fed Leader Search to Five Candidates

President Donald Trump said he soon will choose a Federal Reserve chairman, having narrowed his search to five finalists.

Xi Jinping's Power Plays Set the Stage for a Long Encore

China's president is likely to emerge from a Communist Party congress that starts Wednesday with all of the allies and authority he needs to monopolize decision making for the next five years. But will he step down in 2022?

Fed's Kaplan: Maintaining 'Open Mind' About Rate Rises

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said in an essay that while he still thinks more short-term interest rate increases are likely, a rise in unexpectedly weak inflation is important to make it happen.

Oil Companies Defend Big Bets on Gas

The world's biggest oil companies have defended their giant bets on natural gas at a major energy conference, saying demand will soon emerge for the huge supplies of fuel they are bringing to the market.

BOE's Carney Issues Stark Warning on Brexit Risks

Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney issued his clearest warning yet that a disorderly Brexit would pose a major risk to the European economy and not just the U.K.

Stock Exchanges Question SEC's Plan to Revamp Trading

The country's largest stock exchanges are resisting a regulatory experiment to suppress incentives they offer to attract trading to their markets.

Canada Imposes Tougher Mortgage Rules Effective 2018

Canada's banking watchdog unveiled tougher mortgage-financing rules that take effect on Jan. 1 that real estate watchers and economists say could dramatically slow house buying and borrowing.

All Regional Fed Banks Wanted To Keep Discount Rate At 1.75% in August

All of the Federal Reserve's 12 regional reserve banks wanted to maintain the interest rate on discount-window loans ahead of the central bank's September policy meeting, according to minutes released Tuesday.

Oil Prices Fall as Geopolitical Risks Ease

Oil prices fell Tuesday, paring earlier gains, with some of the geopolitical concerns that have recently supported prices easing.

