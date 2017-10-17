BOE's Carney Issues Stark Warning on Brexit Risks

Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney issued his clearest warning yet that a disorderly Brexit would pose a major risk to the European economy and not just the U.K.

Global Stocks Hold Near Record Highs

Global stocks were broadly unchanged after record closes on Wall Street and upbeat earnings reports by two major U.S. investment banks.

Rising Tensions in Iraq Push Crude Prices Up

Oil prices continued to climb after Iraqi forces clashed with fighters in oil-rich Kirkuk, amid a continuing standoff over Kurdish independence.

U.K. Inflation Hits Five-Year High

Consumer prices in the U.K. rose in September at the fastest annual rate for more than five years, a pickup that will reinforce expectations the Bank of England could nudge up interest rates as soon as November.

Xi Jinping's Power Plays Set the Stage for a Long Encore

China's president is likely to emerge from a Communist Party congress that starts Wednesday with all of the allies and authority he needs to monopolize decision making for the next five years. But will he step down in 2022?

ECB's Constancio Warns of Market Correction

A top European Central Bank official warned of a possible correction in global asset prices, arguing that investors may be doing too little to price in future policy changes by central banks.

Trump to Meet With Yellen to Discuss Fed Chief Renomination

President Donald Trump plans to meet Thursday with Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen to discuss the possibility of nominating her for a second term as central-bank chief, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Economic Crackdown on North Korea Begins, Belatedly

North Korea has long evaded international sanctions to keep its nuclear and missile programs moving ahead, but that may finally be drawing to a close, Gerald F. Seib writes.

Why Can't We Have a Decent Stock Bubble?

After an eight-year bull market and the cheapest borrowing costs in history, the big surprise is that the stock market isn't higher. The simple answer is that the public is wary after the dot-com bubble of 2000 and the housing bubble of 2007.

October 17, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)