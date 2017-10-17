Global Shares Down, Point to Lower U.S. Opening

Global stocks edged down after record closes on Wall Street the day before.

Trump to Meet With Yellen to Discuss Fed Chief Renomination

President Donald Trump plans to meet Thursday with Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen to discuss the possibility of nominating her for a second term as central-bank chief, according to a person familiar with the matter.

CFPB Enforcement Chief to Step Down

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's enforcement chief, Anthony Alexis, plans to leave the agency, a move that could herald a significant change in the way the regulator polices financial companies.

Australia's RBA Sees Brighter Conditions But Remains Watchful

Australia's central bankers expressed increasing confidence in the economic outlook during their latest policy meeting, although they remain watchful of risks due to high household debt levels.

China's Xi Approaches a New Term With a Souring Taste for Markets

As a Communist Party congress opens, the pro-market talk from President Xi Jinping's first term has faded as China's priorities turn to economic intervention and supporting state companies.

Economic Crackdown on North Korea Begins, Belatedly

North Korea has long evaded international sanctions to keep its nuclear and missile programs moving ahead, but that may finally be drawing to a close, Gerald F. Seib writes.

Senate Panel Sets Hearing Next Week for SEC Nominees

The Senate Banking Committee is set to hold a confirmation hearing next week for the Trump administration's two nominees to fill vacancies at the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Palladium Pierces $1,000, But Can It Last?

Palladium prices broke through the $1,000-an-ounce barrier on Monday, with strong demand from the auto industry and investor bullishness pushing prices to their highest level since 2001.

Canada to Cut Tax Rate for Small Firms

In an effort to quell an uproar among Canadian entrepreneurs over tax policy, Canada's Liberal government offered small firms a cut to their corporate rate and a pledge that new measures would only target the wealthy.

Why Can't We Have a Decent Stock Bubble?

After an eight-year bull market and the cheapest borrowing costs in history, the big surprise is that the stock market isn't higher. The simple answer is that the public is wary after the dot-com bubble of 2000 and the housing bubble of 2007.

October 17, 2017 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)