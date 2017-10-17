Goldman Posts Surprise Rise in Revenue, Earnings

Goldman Sachs said its third-quarter profit rose 2%, beating analyst expectations despite a slowdown in its core business of trading.

Credit Suisse Targeted for Breakup by Little Hedge Fund With Big Plans

A small but top-performing activist hedge fund has set its sights on an ambitious target: splitting Credit Suisse in three.

Morgan Stanley's Earnings Rise on Strength in Wealth Management

Morgan Stanley said its third-quarter profit rose 12% to $1.78 billion as its giant wealth-management business continued to churn out reliable and growing profits even as trading revenue declined.

Fed's Kaplan: Maintaining 'Open Mind' About Rate Rises

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said in an essay that while he still thinks more short-term interest rate increases are likely, a rise in unexpectedly weak inflation is important to make it happen.

A Shunned Industry Makes a Comeback in Ireland-Banking

Almost a decade after the Irish economy was crippled by a banking catastrophe, the country is reopening its arms to banks to take advantage of shifts in Europe's finance industry triggered by Brexit.

ECB's Constancio Warns of Market Correction

A top European Central Bank official warned of a possible correction in global asset prices, arguing that investors may be doing too little to price in future policy changes by central banks.

How China's Financial Cracks Could Spread

Can financial turmoil in China play havoc with the rest of the world? It has already happened.

North Korea Link Suspected in Taiwan Bank Cyberheist

A North Korea-linked cybercrime ring suspected of raiding Bangladesh's central bank last year was likely responsible for the recent theft of $60 million from a Taiwanese bank, cybersecurity researchers say.

Barclays Poaches HSBC Investment Banker

Barclays has poached a senior investment banker from HSBC to co-head its mergers and acquisitions operations, an appointment that comes at a time when the bank is involved in some of the most high-profile U.K. cross-border deals.

Trump to Meet With Yellen to Discuss Fed Chief Renomination

President Donald Trump plans to meet Thursday with Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen to discuss the possibility of nominating her for a second term as central-bank chief, according to a person familiar with the matter.

October 17, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)