TMX Group to Review Listed Marijuana Companies With U.S. Operations

Continue Reading Below

The operator of Canada's two biggest stock exchanges said Monday that it will conduct a review of the legality of its listed cannabis companies with U.S. operations and may delist them if the firms' business activities violate U.S. federal law.

CFPB Enforcement Chief to Step Down

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's enforcement chief, Anthony Alexis, plans to leave the agency, a move that could herald a significant change in the way the regulator polices financial companies.

P&G Says Nelson Peltz Lost Bid for Board Seat by About 0.2% of Share Count

Procter & Gamble said it beat Nelson Peltz by 6.15 million votes, only about 0.2% of its shares outstanding, a slim difference that is now headed to a weekslong recount to determine the final outcome of the most-expensive proxy fight in history.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Wells Fargo To Compensate Customers for Volatility ETPs

Wells Fargo & Co. agreed to compensate customers after recommending complex exchange-traded products linked to stock market volatility, without fully understanding the securities' risks.

Trump to Meet With Yellen to Discuss Fed Chief Renomination

President Donald Trump plans to meet Thursday with Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen to discuss the possibility of nominating her for a second term as central-bank chief, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Senate Panel Sets Hearing Next Week for SEC Nominees

The Senate Banking Committee is set to hold a confirmation hearing next week for the Trump administration's two nominees to fill vacancies at the Securities and Exchange Commission.

5 Things to Watch in Goldman Sachs's Results

Goldman Sachs is expected to report third-quarter results Tuesday morning before the U.S. stock market opens. Here's what to look for:

5 Things to Watch in Morgan Stanley's Results

Morgan Stanley is scheduled to report third-quarter results Tuesday morning. Here's what you should watch:

Supreme Court to Hear AmEx Antitrust Case

The Supreme Court intervened in a high-stakes case for the credit-card industry, saying it will review a government antitrust challenge to American Express rules that bar merchants from steering customers to cards that charge lower fees.

J.P. Morgan's Dimon May Hate Bitcoin, but He Loves Blockchain

CEO James Dimon recently trashed the digital currency bitcoin, but he likes the blockchain technology that underpins it. The nation's largest bank rolled out a pilot program using the record-keeping technology.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 17, 2017 00:15 ET (04:15 GMT)