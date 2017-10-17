Oil Prices Inch Higher Amid Geopolitical Risks

Oil prices crept higher Tuesday, with the still raising fears of supply shortages.

An Old Fracking Hot Spot Makes a Comeback

A giant natural-gas field in Louisiana that was one of the early centers of American shale drilling is roaring back to life, boosted by a building boom of petrochemical plants, fertilizer factories and gas-export terminals along the Gulf Coast.

Chinese Cash Will Help Aramco Prove Its Relevancy

With Saudi Arabia bleeding market share in both of the world's top oil consumers, pitching a public offering to investors may prove difficult. A big private placement with brawny Chinese bidders-reportedly in the works-might do the trick.

GM to Test Fleet of Self-Driving Cars in New York

GM plans to become the first company to test self-driving cars in New York City, a a move aimed at asserting leadership in the race to develop autonomous cars and a potentially important step toward commercializing the technology.

Rio Tinto Reduces Mined Copper Guidance

Rio Tinto has scaled back its forecast for mined copper this year after delays in the planned ramp-up of production at the part-owned Escondida operation in Chile's Atacama Desert.

Search Called Off for Worker After Blast on Oil-and-Gas Platform

The U.S. Coast Guard on Monday night called off a search for a man who went missing after an explosion on an oil-and-gas platform in Lake Pontchartrain near New Orleans that injured seven others.

EU Foreign Ministers Agree to Stand by Iran Nuclear Deal

European foreign ministers attacked President Donald Trump's decision to pull his administration's backing for the Iranian nuclear agreement, calling the move a serious mistake that could lead to a military confrontation with Tehran.

NATO Showcases Its Nuclear Defenses With Major Drill

NATO kicked off its annual nuclear exercise with drills in Germany and Belgium, as the alliance seeks to highlight its nuclear deterrent amid North Korean tests and Russian maneuvers.

Global Gas Producers Turn to Next Challenge: Finding Buyers

After spending hundreds of billions of dollars to transform themselves into global natural-gas giants, big energy companies face a new challenge: generating more demand as supplies threaten to balloon and prices languish.

U.S. Officials Back Trump's Stance on Iran

U.S. officials defended President Donald Trump's refusal to certify the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, saying the country threatens global stability even while technically complying with the accord itself.

