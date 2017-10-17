Goldman Posts Surprise Rise in Revenue, Earnings

Continue Reading Below

Goldman Sachs said its third-quarter profit rose 2%, beating analyst expectations despite a slowdown in its core business of trading.

Morgan Stanley's Earnings Rise on Strength in Wealth Management

Morgan Stanley said its third-quarter profit rose 12% to $1.78 billion as its giant wealth-management business continued to churn out reliable and growing profits even as trading revenue declined.

Soros Transfers $18 Billion to Foundation, Creating Instant Giant

The 87-year-old pioneer of hedge-fund investing has transferred the bulk of his fortune to Open Society Foundations, which vaults it into the big leagues. Soros Fund Management is expected to show a tamer investing style now the firm has a philanthropy as its main client.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

SoftBank Creates Venture to Buy 8,000 Cellular Sites Across U.S.

Japanese telecom giant SoftBank Group plans to form a joint venture with Australia's Lendlease Group to buy about 8,000 cellular sites across the U.S., challenging tower operators that dominate the industry.

Investor Behind Weinstein Studio Bid Is a Friend to Many in Hollywood

Thomas J. Barrack Jr., the wealthy private-equity investor who is in negotiations to buy the Weinstein Co., has spent most of his career trading real estate. But bailing out troubled celebrities has long been a favorite hobby.

Bombardier's Stock Takes Off

Bombardie's share price soared to its highest level in more than two years as investors responded to news that Airbus SE agreed to take control of the company's struggling CSeries jet family.

Uber Likely to Reach a Deal With SoftBank in One Week

Uber is likely to reach a resolution within a week in talks with SoftBank over pricing for a complicated investment deal that could give the Japanese company a sizable stake, an Uber board member said.

Microsoft Adds Surface Book 2 to Its Lineup

Even as personal computer sales slow, Microsoft Corp. is adding yet another model to its growing line of Surface computers.

Volvo Unveils a Direct Challenge to Tesla

In a direct challenge to Tesla, Volvo Cars unveiled its first high-performance electric-car model in Shanghai on Tuesday, doubling down on its commitment to make only electric or hybrid vehicles starting in 2019.

Airbus Secures Canadian Wingman in Dogfight With Boeing

Airbus and Boeing typically slug it out at air shows and on factory floors, but the rivalry took a different turn with the European group's deal to take a majority stake in Bombardier's CSeries jet project.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 17, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)