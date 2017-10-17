Goldman Posts Surprise Rise in Revenue, Earnings

Goldman Sachs said its third-quarter profit rose 2%, beating analyst expectations despite a slowdown in its core business of trading.

Morgan Stanley's Earnings Rise on Strength in Wealth Management

Morgan Stanley said its third-quarter profit rose 12% to $1.78 billion as its giant wealth-management business continued to churn out reliable and growing profits even as trading revenue declined.

Investor Behind Weinstein Studio Bid Is a Friend to Many in Hollywood

Thomas J. Barrack Jr., the wealthy private-equity investor who is in negotiations to buy the Weinstein Co., has spent most of his career trading real estate. But bailing out troubled celebrities has long been a favorite hobby.

Uber Likely to Reach a Deal With SoftBank in One Week

Uber is likely to reach a resolution within a week in talks with SoftBank over pricing for a complicated investment deal that could give the Japanese company a sizable stake, an Uber board member said.

Microsoft Adds Surface Book 2 to Its Lineup

Even as personal computer sales slow, Microsoft Corp. is adding yet another model to its growing line of Surface computers.

Volvo Unveils a Direct Challenge to Tesla

In a direct challenge to Tesla, Volvo Cars unveiled its first high-performance electric-car model in Shanghai on Tuesday, doubling down on its commitment to make only electric or hybrid vehicles starting in 2019.

Airbus Secures Canadian Wingman in Dogfight With Boeing

Airbus and Boeing typically slug it out at air shows and on factory floors but the rivalry took a different turn with the European group's deal to take a majority stake in Bombardier's CSeries jet project.

Johnson & Johnson Raises Guidance

Johnson & Johnson increased its sales and profit guidance for the third quarter in a row as the company's pharmaceutical unit helped deliver its biggest earnings beat so far this year.

UnitedHealth Revenue Grows Despite ACA Exit

UnitedHealth Group's core insurance and health-services businesses grew in its latest quarter, despite a dent in revenue caused by the company's decision to pull out of most Affordable Care Act markets.

Barclays Poaches HSBC Investment Banker

Barclays has poached a senior investment banker from HSBC to co-head its mergers and acquisitions operations, an appointment that comes at a time when the bank is involved in some of the most high-profile U.K. cross-border deals.

October 17, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)