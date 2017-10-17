Goldman Posts Surprise Rise in Revenue, Earnings

Goldman Sachs said its third-quarter profit rose 2%, beating analyst expectations despite a slowdown in its core business of trading.

Morgan Stanley's Earnings Rise on Strength in Wealth Management

Morgan Stanley said its third-quarter profit rose 12% to $1.78 billion as its giant wealth-management business continued to churn out reliable and growing profits even as trading revenue declined.

Harley-Davidson Profit Falls As Slide in Motorcycle Sales Continues

Harley-Davidson on Tuesday reported a 40% drop in quarterly profit as global sales of its motorcycles continued to slide.

Boeing's Bombardier Fight Blows Up in Its Face

Airbus's deal to acquire Bombardier's CSeries program is a coup. The risk for Boeing shareholders is that the company now feels enough small-jet envy that it goes and spends money to do something about it.

Johnson & Johnson Raises Guidance

Johnson & Johnson increased its sales and profit guidance for the third quarter in a row as the company's pharmaceutical unit helped deliver its biggest earnings beat so far this year.

UnitedHealth Profit Rises Despite ACA-Related Costs

UnitedHealth reported an increase in profit and increased its guidance for the year while it still felt the impacts from pulling out of Affordable Care Act markets.

Impax Laboratories and Amneal Pharmaceuticals Agree to Merge

Impax Laboratories Inc. and Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC have agreed to a merger that would create the nation's fifth-largest generic-drug company by revenue.

Investor Behind Weinstein Studio Bid Is a Friend to Many in Hollywood

Thomas J. Barrack Jr., the wealthy private-equity investor who is in negotiations to buy the Weinstein Co., has spent most of his career trading real estate. But bailing out troubled celebrities has long been a favorite hobby.

Credit Suisse Targeted for Breakup by Little Hedge Fund With Big Plans

A small but top-performing activist hedge fund has set its sights on an ambitious target: splitting Credit Suisse in three.

U.K. Strengthens Powers to Block Foreign Takeovers on Grounds of National Security

The U.K. government moved to extend its powers to block foreign acquisitions of British companies that threaten national security to include makers of advanced technology alongside military equipment manufacturers.

October 17, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)