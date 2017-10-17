U.S. Justice Department Gets Involved in Kobe Steel Metal Scandal

Continue Reading Below

Kobe Steel said it received a request from the Justice Department to hand over information related to substandard products sold to customers in the U.S., raising the specter of legal action.

Uber Likely to Reach a Deal With SoftBank in One Week

Uber is likely to reach a resolution within a week in talks with SoftBank over pricing for a complicated investment deal that could give the Japanese company a sizable stake, an Uber board member said.

GM to Test Fleet of Self-Driving Cars in New York

GM plans to become the first company to test self-driving cars in New York City, a a move aimed at asserting leadership in the race to develop autonomous cars and a potentially important step toward commercializing the technology.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

NBCUniversal and Snap Team Up to Produce Content for Snapchat

NBCUniversal and Snap Inc. are teaming up to produce content for Snapchat, in an effort to stake a claim in a crowded market where both traditional media companies and cash-flush tech firms are vying to create original shows.

New Jersey Offers $7 Billion in Incentives to Lure Amazon to Newark

New Jersey is making a high-dollar pitch for Newark to become Amazon.com Inc.'s second headquarters, offering up to $7 billion in state and city tax incentives.

Facebook Buys TBH, a Teen-Targeted Anonymous Poll App

Facebook, which is trying to make inroads with younger users, said Monday that it bought TBH, an anonymous polling app that has become an overnight sensation among teens.

Verizon FiOS Stops Carrying Univision

Spanish-language broadcaster Univision has gone dark in Verizon FiOS homes Monday afternoon as the two sides have been unable to come to terms on a new distribution agreement.

Netflix Needs to Keep Feeding the Beast

Netflix investors covet growth above all other metrics, so shares shrugged off the new spending forecast after the company once again saw a strong jump in streaming subscribers for the third quarter.

Rio Tinto Reduces Mined Copper Guidance

Rio Tinto has scaled back its forecast for mined copper this year after delays in the planned ramp-up of production at the part-owned Escondida operation in Chile's Atacama Desert.

Redstone's Ex-Companion Sues His Daughter, Grandson

Manuela Herzer, a former companion of Sumner Redstone, has sued his daughter and grandson for more than $100 million, alleging they effectively ran a criminal enterprise to illegally spy on her and oust her from the media mogul's life.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 17, 2017 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)