Housing Starts, Permits Likely Slowed Due to Hurricanes -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Wednesday 0830 Housing Starts Sep 1.17M (25) 1.18M

-- percent change Sep -0.8% -0.8%

0830 Building Permits Sep 1.23M (15) 1.30M

-- percent change Sep -5.4% +5.7%

Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Oct 14 239K (18) 243K

0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Oct 21.9 (15) 23.8

1000 Leading Index Sep +0.1% (13) +0.4%

Friday 1000 Existing Home Sales Sep 5.30M (25) 5.35M

-- percent change Sep -0.9% -1.7%

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

October 17, 2017 10:14 ET (14:14 GMT)