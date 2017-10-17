Correction to Fed Discount Rate Article

The directors of the Kansas City Fed voted Sept. 14 to increase the rate on discount-window loans to 2%, ahead of the Federal Reserve's Sept. 19-20 policy meeting. "All Regional Fed Banks Wanted To Keep Discount Rate At 1.75% in August," at 2:15 p.m. EDT, incorrectly stated that all 12 Federal Reserve Banks voted to maintain the rate at 1.75% ahead of the September meeting in the first paragraph, and gave an incorrect date for that meeting in the fourth paragraph. (Oct. 17, 2017)
