China January-September Nonfinancial Overseas Direct Investment Down 41.9% on Year

Chinese companies' overseas direct investment continued to slide in the first three quarters of the year, with no new investments made in real estate, sports and entertainment sectors, the Commerce Ministry said.

Overseas direct investment outside the financial sector fell 41.9% on year in the first nine months of this year to $78.03 billion, following a fall of 41.8% in the first eight months, the ministry said Tuesday.

Authorities have been cracking down on what they consider "irrational" outbound investment projects amid their efforts to curb capital outflows.

October 17, 2017 04:38 ET (08:38 GMT)