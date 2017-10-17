Activist Investor RBR Capital Buys Stake in Credit Suisse

Swiss hedge fund RBR Capital Advisors AG has bought a stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (CSGN.EB), a spokesman for the fund said Tuesday.

RBR Capital acquired a stake of between 0.2% and 0.3% in the Zurich-based group, he said, confirming an earlier report by Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft.

According to the report, RBR Capital Chief Executive Rudolf Bohli is seeking to split up Credit Suisse by separating its investment banking arm and listing it separately.

Credit Suisse wasn't immediately available for comment.

