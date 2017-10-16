USDA Crop Progress: Soybean Condition/Progress-Oct 16

For the week ended Oct 15, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
CONDITION:
very poor poor fair good excellent
10/15 10/08 10/15 10/08 10/15 10/08 10/15 10/08 10/15 10/08
Ark 2 2 6 6 27 27 47 47 18 18
Ill 7 5 10 8 23 24 41 50 19 13
Ind 4 4 9 10 29 31 45 43 13 12
Iowa 3 3 9 9 25 26 52 51 11 11
Ks 5 5 14 14 37 35 39 41 5 5
Ky 1 1 3 3 19 19 63 61 14 16
La 0 0 10 10 28 28 54 54 8 8
Mich 4 3 14 14 39 39 35 36 8 8
Minn 1 1 7 6 22 24 58 58 12 11
Miss 0 0 6 6 24 24 43 43 27 27
Mo 3 3 6 6 26 27 50 52 15 12
Nebr 4 4 9 8 26 26 49 49 12 13
NC 0 1 7 6 25 22 55 55 13 16
ND 4 5 9 11 33 31 49 48 5 5
Ohio 3 3 10 10 28 29 48 47 11 11
SD 3 5 11 12 34 32 44 44 8 7
Tenn 2 2 4 4 14 12 47 40 33 42
Wis 1 2 6 6 18 20 49 48 26 24
18-state
avg 3 3 9 9 27 27 48 49 13 12
yr-ago 2 2 5 5 19 19 53 54 21 20
PROGRESS:
--Dropping Leaves-- --Harvested--
10/15 10/08 2016 Avg 10/15 10/08 2016 Avg
Ark 95 91 96 88 73 62 73 60
Ill 94 90 96 94 63 52 55 58
Ind 95 90 95 95 52 42 51 52
Iowa 96 92 95 94 32 26 59 66
Ks 93 87 86 87 34 22 25 36
Ky 77 68 83 81 33 26 39 35
La 100 99 99 97 95 91 92 89
Mich 95 93 93 96 61 51 30 44
Minn 98 93 100 98 45 22 84 82
Miss 95 91 95 93 80 73 86 81
Mo 82 69 88 83 30 22 32 32
Nebr 98 96 98 98 33 23 59 67
NC 76 66 69 67 26 16 14 10
ND 100 97 100 100 72 44 84 78
Ohio 95 91 98 97 54 45 58 53
SD 99 97 99 99 48 22 75 78
Tenn 90 83 94 87 38 29 59 37
Wis 92 86 99 94 44 32 44 54
18-state
avg 94 89 95 93 49 36 59 60
