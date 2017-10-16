USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Oct 16

LR_GR410

Little Rock, AR Mon Oct 16, 2017 USDA Market News Service

National Weekly Rice Summary

(Arkansas-Louisiana-Texas-California)

Domestic Trend

In the south, long and medium grain milled rice prices steady. Parboiled

prices steady. Second heads and Brewers steady. Rice by-products: Rice Bran,

Millfeed and Rice Hulls steady.

In California, medium grain milled rice prices steady to firm. Second Japan

MA rice tender issued which includes 1 U.S. specific and 2 global origin.

Second heads and Brewers steady to firm. Rice by-products: Rice Bran prices

steady to firm; Rice hull market mostly non-existent as trade avenues were lost

due to less expensive/easier obtainable substitutes. Rice Mills are having to

pay to dispose of rice hulls.

CME Rough Rice settlements for Monday 16th, Nov 17 closed .065 lower at 12.12;

Jan 18 closed .06 lower at 12.425; Mar 18 closed .06 lower at 12.645. US dollar

index on Monday settled at 93.30.

Arkansas Texas Louisiana California

MILLED RICE

Long white 23.50-24.50 23.00-24.00 24.50 -----

Long brown 25.50 26.00 NA -----

Medium white 25.00 ----- 24.50 30.00-36.00

Medium brown NA ----- NA 32.00-36.00

Short white ----- ----- ----- NA

Parboiled 25.50-27.50 28.00 ----- -----

Second heads 15.00-18.00 14.00 12.00-12.25 15.00-19.00

Brewers 15.00 12.00-12.25 9.50 14.00-16.00

Domestic shipment: Offers, fob mills, milled rice, spot prices, dollars per

cwt, bagged. (All milled rice grade No 2 not to exceed 4 percent broken, except

California grade No 1. All second heads grade No 4 or better, second head and

brewers are bulk.) Rough rice per cwt FOB farm for grade 2, milling 55/70.

Rice by-products (spot prices, dollars per short ton, fob mills).

Rice fat bran 95.00-105.00 100.00-120.00 110.00-130.00 120.00-140.00

Rice millfeed 35.00-42.00 35.00-40.00 40.00 -----

Rice hulls 4.00-6.00 5.00 5.00 0.00

*NA = not available

Source: USDA Market News Service, Little Rock, AR

James M. Ward, (501)671-2203 JamesM.Ward@ams.usda.gov

www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/LR_GR410.txt

www.ams.usda.gov/lsmarketnews

