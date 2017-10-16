Tech Up on Renewed iPhone X Optimism -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies rose amid renewed optimism about a "supercycle" for Apple's iPhone. Apple shares rose after analysts at brokerage KeyBanc boosted its rating on the computer giant, citing the potential growth from sales of the high-margin iPhone X.

Companies with potential for high return-on-equity in the 12 months ahead, such as fast-growing tech companies Amazon.com and Nvidia, could outperform the broad market, said analysts at brokerage Goldman Sachs, in a research note.

