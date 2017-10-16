Oil Rises on Concern Over Global Political Tensions

Oil prices rose as tensions in the Middle East and concerns about U.S. policy in the region added to gains at the end of last week.

EU Foreign Ministers Agree to Stand by Iran Nuclear Deal

European foreign ministers attacked President Donald Trump's decision to pull his administration's backing for the Iranian nuclear agreement, calling the move a serious mistake that could lead to a military confrontation with Tehran.

Global Gas Producers Turn to Next Challenge: Finding Buyers

After spending hundreds of billions of dollars to transform themselves into global natural-gas giants, big energy companies face a new challenge: generating more demand as supplies threaten to balloon and prices languish.

U.S. Officials Back Trump's Stance on Iran

U.S. officials defended President Donald Trump's refusal to certify the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, saying the country threatens global stability even while technically complying with the accord itself.

Man Missing After Oil Platform Explodes Near New Orleans

An offshore oil platform exploded Sunday night in Lake Pontchartrain near New Orleans, leaving one worker missing, seven people injured, and crude oil possibly spilling into the lake, officials said.

Cleanup Under Way After Large Oil Spill Off Louisiana Coast

An offshore pipeline fracture that spilled as much as 9,350 barrels of oil into the Gulf of Mexico near Louisiana appeared to be contained, the company involved said on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia Weighs Giving Up on International IPO for Aramco

Saudi Arabia is considering giving up on its plan to list its state-owned oil company in New York, London or any other international stock exchange, and may instead offer shares only on the kingdom's exchange in Riyadh, according to people familiar with the matter.

Trump Vows to End Iran Deal Himself if Congress Won't Act

President Donald Trump refused to certify that Iran was complying with its obligations under the 2015 nuclear agreement and said if efforts to address his concerns fall short, he would terminate the accord.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Fell by Five in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by five in the past week to 743, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. The nation's gas-rig count fell by two.

New U.S. Stance on Iran Raises Alarm for Big Firms

Western firms have piled into Iran since world powers agreed to lift sanctions. Now, as Donald Trump deals a blow to that deal, executives must decide whether to stay course.

October 16, 2017 16:15 ET (20:15 GMT)