Weinstein Co. Negotiating Possible Sale

Private-equity firm Colony Capital is in talks to buy Weinstein Co.'s assets, the two companies said Monday, after the studio was tarnished in recent weeks by accusations that former co-chairman Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed and assaulted dozens of women.

Nordstrom Family Suspends Effort to Go Private

The Nordstrom family has suspended efforts to take the department-store chain private after struggling to raise enough financing for the leveraged buyout, in the latest sign of how much investors have soured on the retail industry.

Mercedes Maker Eyes Revamp, Paving Way For Possible Spin Off

Germany's Daimler is dividing its businesses into three registered companies, saying the move will give the units more entrepreneurial freedom as Silicon Valley challenges auto makers on self-driving cars.

Supreme Court to Consider Microsoft Email Case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to decide whether email providers have to comply with search warrants seeking customer messages if the data is stored outside the U.S.

Large Sears Investor Leaves Company Board

Sears Holdings director Bruce Berkowitz, whose firm holds a 27% stake in the retailer, is resigning from company's board later this month after less than two years in the role.

Aramark to Buy Avendra and AmeriPride

Food-service giant Aramark plans to acquire two closely held companies for $2.35 billion, its largest deals since going public nearly four years ago.

How Google's Quantum Computer Could Change the World

The ultra-powerful machine has the potential to disrupt everything from science and medicine to national security-assuming it works

Ruby Tuesday to Be Taken Private in $146 Million Deal

Restaurant chain Ruby Tuesday is being taken private as it struggles with unprofitability and declining same-restaurant sales amid broader changes in casual dining.

J.P. Morgan's Dimon May Hate Bitcoin, but He Loves Blockchain

CEO James Dimon recently trashed the digital currency bitcoin, but he likes the blockchain technology that underpins it. The nation's largest bank is expected to roll out a pilot program using the record-keeping technology.

5 Things to Watch in Morgan Stanley's Results

Morgan Stanley is scheduled to report third-quarter results Tuesday morning. Here's what you should watch:

