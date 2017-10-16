Facebook Buys TBH, a Teen-Targeted Anonymous Poll App

Facebook, which is trying to make inroads with younger users, said Monday that it bought TBH, an anonymous polling app that has become an overnight sensation among teens.

Verizon FiOS Stops Carrying Univision

Spanish-language broadcaster Univision has gone dark in Verizon FiOS homes Monday afternoon as the two sides have been unable to come to terms on a new distribution agreement.

Rio Tinto Reduces Mined Copper Guidance

Rio Tinto has scaled back its forecast for mined copper this year after delays in the planned ramp-up of production at the part-owned Escondida operation in Chile's Atacama Desert.

Redstone's Ex-Companion Sues His Daughter, Grandson

Manuela Herzer, a former companion of Sumner Redstone, has sued his daughter and grandson for more than $100 million, alleging they effectively ran a criminal enterprise to illegally spy on her and oust her from the media mogul's life.

TMX Group to Review Listed Marijuana Companies With U.S. Operations

The operator of Canada's two biggest stock exchanges said Monday that it will conduct a review of the legality of its listed cannabis companies with U.S. operations and may delist them if the firms' business activities violate U.S. federal law.

Airbus Takes Major Stake in Bombardier's CSeries Jet Business

Airbus announced plans to partner with Bombardier in what could be the biggest shake-up of the commercial jetliner business in 30 years, challenging a crippling tariff ruling pushed by Boeing and the U.S. despite sluggish sales of a Canadian-made aircraft.

Significant Flaw Discovered in Wi-Fi Security Protocol

A bug in the software used to connect the world's wireless devices could give hackers a new way to snoop on Wi-Fi traffic, sending device manufacturers scrambling to release patches.

Warren Buffett Is Duracell's New Pitchman in China

Duracell is using Warren Buffett's popularity in China to help sell batteries.

Netflix Needs to Keep Feeding the Beast

Netflix investors covet growth above all other metrics, so shares shrugged off the new spending forecast after the company once again saw a strong jump in streaming subscribers for the third quarter

McKinsey Cites Violations of Its Standards in South Africa Deal

McKinsey & Co. said it had disciplined some staff for violating professional standards on a contract with Eskom, South Africa's state-owned power company.

