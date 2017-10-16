Housing Starts, Permits Likely Slowed Due to Hurricanes -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 0830 Import Prices Sep +0.6% (13) +0.6%
0915 Industrial Production Sep +0.3% (23) -0.9%
0915 Capacity Utilization Sep 76.3% (20) 76.1%
1000 Housing Mkt Index Oct 65 (16) 64
Wednesday 0830 Housing Starts Sep 1.17M (25) 1.18M
-- percent change Sep -0.8% -0.8%
0830 Building Permits Sep 1.23M (15) 1.30M
-- percent change Sep -5.4% +5.7%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Oct 14 239K (18) 243K
0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Oct 21.9 (15) 23.8
1000 Leading Index Sep +0.1% (13) +0.4%
Friday 1000 Existing Home Sales Sep 5.30M (25) 5.35M
-- percent change Sep -0.9% -1.7%
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
October 16, 2017 14:18 ET (18:18 GMT)