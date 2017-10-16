On Our Radar

Correction to article on Airbus and Bombardier joint venture

Canada provided Bombardier with financial assistance to help the company develop the CSeries and Global 7000 aircraft. "Airbus and Bombardier Ink 20-Year Passenger Jet Partnership -- Update," at 19:40 ET, incorrectly identified the Global 7000 as the Global 700 in the fifth paragraph, and "Airbus and Bombardier Ink 20-Year Passenger Jet Partnership -- 2nd Update" at 21:16 ET, made the same mistake in the ninth paragraph. (Oct. 16, 2017)

