Volkswagen Group Sales Rise 6.6% in September

Volkswagen AG (VOW.XE) said Friday group vehicle sales rose in September, benefiting from the popularity of its sports-utility vehicles and growth in China.

Continue Reading Below

The German car group said it delivered 1,010,100 cars to customers world-wide in September, 6.6% more than in the same period last year. In the nine months to September the company delivered 7,806,700 cars, a rise of 2.6%.

VW deliveries were up 1.5% in Europe in September and rose 13.5% in North America, with further sales growth of 68.4% in South America and 6.3% in China. However, sales slumped 3.3% in Germany.

Commenting on the sales growth, Fred Kappler, head of group sales, said: "China continues to play an important role in this respect."

He added that VW's new SUVs "in particular" have been popular worldwide.

Write to Max Bernhard at Max.Bernhard@dowjones.com; @mxbernhard

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 13, 2017 06:32 ET (10:32 GMT)