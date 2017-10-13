Phillips 66 Reports FCCU Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery

Phillips 66 reported emissions at a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit of its refinery in Borger, Texas.

Continue Reading Below

In a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the refinery said the emissions began Thursday afternoon and lasted about eight hours, adding the equipment has since been re-started. "An investigation into the cause of the incident will be conducted," it said.

The 146,000-barrel-a-day refinery is located in the Texas panhandle, northeast of Amarillo.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 13, 2017 12:17 ET (16:17 GMT)