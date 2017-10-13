U.S. Consumer Prices Rose in September

U.S. consumer prices rose steadily for the second straight month in September, reflecting rising gasoline costs following hurricanes striking the southern U.S.

U.S. Retail Sales Rose 1.6% in September

Spending at U.S. retailers rebounded strongly last month, boosted by surging car sales and higher gasoline prices in the wake of several devastating hurricanes

Stocks Poised for Fresh Records

Stocks climbed toward fresh records Friday, even as shares of big banks struggled.

Mnuchin Says Parts of Tax Plan Would Be Temporary

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that some parts of a Republican plan to overhaul the tax code, including a provision to allow businesses to immediately write off investments, would only be temporary.

U.S. Consumer Sentiment Surged in Early October

A measure of U.S. consumer sentiment rose swiftly in the first half of October to its highest level since 2004, a robust sign for household spending this fall.

Weidmann: ECB Doesn't Need to Constantly 'Push on the Gas'

The European Central Bank should start reducing its bond purchases as the eurozone economy picks up, German central-bank president Jens Weidmann argued ahead of a policy meeting where the ECB is expected to lay out its next steps.

CFTC, EU Reach Equivalence Agreement on Uncleared Swaps Collateral

U.S. and European policy makers Friday took steps toward harmonizing postcrisis swap rules with agreements that will allow U.S. and European firms to follow home region rules while doing business across the Atlantic.

Fed's Rosengren Warns Against Imposing Policy Rules on Central Bank

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston leader Eric Rosengren warned that setting monetary policy by formulas alone can lead to bad outcomes for the economy.

Explaining Health Insurance Cost-Sharing Reductions

What you need to know about the payments for poor individuals that go to insurers offering plans on the Affordable Care Act's health exchanges.

Fed's Bostic Still Sees Third Rate Increase This Year

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said he hasn't yet seen evidence that would deter the central bank from raising rates a third time this year.

