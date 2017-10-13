Buying Picks Up in Global Markets After Pause

Continue Reading Below

Asian stocks showed little movement at first-but it was apparently just a momentary pause.

China Shows More Signs of Economic Strength Before Major Political Event

China reported a strong rise in both exports and imports last month, underlining the resilience of the world's second-largest economy ahead of important Communist Party congress, which starts next week.

South Korea Needs to Diversify Trade Beyond U.S. and China, Finance Minister Says

South Korea's finance minister said Seoul should lessen its trade reliance on the U.S. and China as it seeks to resolve economic spats with its two largest trading partners.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

China, South Korea Seal Currency Deal Despite U.S. Missile Defense

South Korea and China have agreed to renew their currency swap agreement after they let their previous deal expire, in an apparent bid to contain the fallout over Seoul hosting a U.S. missile system that Beijing opposes.

BATs vs. FANGs: Why China's Tech Has Extra Risk

Tech giants Alibaba, Baidu and Tencent have grown fast but face increasing government pressure, which could hurt their lofty valuations.

Four Candidates Vie So Far to Be Fed Chief

President Donald Trump's top candidates so far to be the next Fed chief are current Chairwoman Janet Yellen, Fed governor Jerome Powell, Stanford University economist John Taylor and former Fed governor Kevin Warsh.

Trump Interviews Stanford Economist John Taylor for Fed Chairman Job

President Donald Trump is nearing a decision on whom to pick to lead the Federal Reserve, and met Wednesday with one of four candidates, Stanford University economist John Taylor.

What You Need to Know About John Taylor

Stanford University economist John Taylor is the latest candidate for Federal Reserve chief to meet with President Donald Trump. Mr. Taylor, a longtime adviser to Republican presidents and presidential candidates and a former Treasury Department official, has been a vocal critic of the Fed's recent monetary policy. Here's what you should know about his views.

Central Bankers Use Moment of Calm to Debate How to Fight Next Crisis

Central bankers, basking in a moment of synchronized growth and a global economy less dependent on easy-money policies, are thinking about what they will do when the next economic meltdown happens.

ECB Official Warns About Extending Bond-Buying Programs

Central banks risk destabilizing the financial system if they extend bond-buying programs for too long, a top European Central Bank official warns.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 13, 2017 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)