Amazon Suspends Entertainment Chief Roy Price

Amazon.com suspended the head of its entertainment studio, Roy Price, in the wake of allegations of mismanagement and sexual harassment and criticism of his close business relationship with Harvey Weinstein.

Chevron Loses Taste for Oil in Great Australian Bight

The U.S. company has abandoned plans for deep-water exploration wells in the 1,000-mile stretch of ocean off southern Australia, citing low oil prices.

Bayer to Sell Assets to BASF for $7 Billion

Bayer said it has agreed to sell parts of its crop-science business to rival BASF, a bid to assuage regulators as the German chemical conglomerate seeks approval for its $57 billion acquisition of U.S. seed maker Monsanto.

Citigroup, Deutsche, HSBC Agree to $132 Million Settlement in Libor Scandal

Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, and HSBC have agreed to pay about $132 million in total to resolve accusations they rigged a lending benchmark.

HP Forecasts a Good 2018 for Profit

HP Inc. expects 2018 to be another good year, with profit projections beating Wall Street expectations, and it's pledging to continue to return most of its cash to shareholders.

Samsung's Leadership Crisis Deepens as CEO Announces Exit Plan

The head of Samsung Electronics' components business plans to resign, in a surprise move with the departing leader acknowledging the firm faces an "unprecedented crisis" and is struggling to find new growth prospects.

Samsung Electronics, continuing to see roaring demand for its components, is forecasting third-quarter profits will be the company's highest ever. Chief Executive Kwon Oh-hyun, who has overseen the firm's lucrative components business, also said he will resign.

Amazon Bookstores Offer Peek Into Whole Foods' Future

At Amazon's physical bookstores, customers use their phones to scan products for prices, which fluctuate depending on Prime membership and competing deals.

Facebook to Disclose Targets of Russia-Backed Election Ads

Facebook will disclose the types of people targeted by Russian-backed election ads, operating chief Sheryl Sandberg said, adding that the social-media site was manipulated in a way it shouldn't have been.

FAA Orders Inspections of Engines on Most Airbus A380s

U.S. air-safety regulators have issued an emergency order requiring airlines to inspect engines on roughly 120 Airbus A380 superjumbo jets world-wide, prompted by an engine that violently broke apart during a recent Air France flight.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 13, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)