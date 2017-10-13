Mercedes-Benz and Partners to Recall 350,000 Vehicles in China

Daimler AG's (DAI.XE) luxury car brand Mercedes-Benz and its joint-venture partners will recall 350,000 vehicles in China, according to the country's quality watchdog, Aqsiq.

China's General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine said Friday that Mercedes-Benz and its joint ventures Beijing Benz Motor Co. and Fujian Benz Automotive Co. are recalling vehicles equipped with potentially faulty airbags produced by Japanese manufacturer Takata Corp. (TKTDY).

The move follows recalls by other car makers in China due to defective airbags.

Aqsiq said in June that 24 car makers in China had already recalled around 10.6 million cars because the airbag issue.

In September, Volkswagen and its joint-venture partners announced a recall of 4.9 million vehicles in China because of faulty airbags.

The quality watchdog has previously said that it started investigating potentially faulty air-bags in 2014.

October 13, 2017 10:47 ET (14:47 GMT)