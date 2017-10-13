MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Market Set To Rise After Lackluster Inflation, Retail Sales

Bank of America logs profit rise; Wells Fargo disappoints on mortgage-related charges

U.S. stock benchmarks were poised to rise Friday, after readings on consumer inflation and retail sales came in slightly weaker than expected, offering support to those who believe that the Federal Reserve may more gradually increase interest rates amid tepid price increases and wage growth. Investors also watched the latest earnings from big banks, viewed as a proxy for the health of the overall economy.

What are the main benchmarks doing?

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average picked up 30 points, or 0.1%, to 22,829. S&P 500 futures tacked on 5 points, or 0.2%, at 2,554.75. Nasdaq-100 futures edged up 20.75 points, or 0.4%, to 6,096.

All three indexes closed lower on Thursday (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/us-stock-indicators-ease-from-record-highs-as-bank-earnings-arrive-2017-10-12), retreating from records set in the previous session. The Dow industrials ended down 0.1%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both lost 0.2%.

For the week, gains appeared modest for all three benchmarks as of the close Thursday. The Dow industrials was headed for a 0.3% rise, while the S&P 500 teetered around a 0.1% increase. Both have risen for five straight weeks. The Nasdaq was looking at a gain of just about 2 points, but that would be enough to mark a third consecutively weekly win.

Thus far in 2017, the Dow has gained nearly 16%, the S&P is up 14%, and the Nasdaq has risen 22%.

What is driving markets?

The consumer-price index rose 0.5% in September, the second increase in a row and the largest in eight months. However, economists polled by MarketWatch had forecast a 0.6%. Stripping out volatile food and energy costs, core CPI rose at a much smaller 0.1% rate.

Inflation readings are weighed for their likely influence whether the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in December (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/fed-officials-disagree-on-need-for-interest-rate-hike-in-december-2017-10-12).

A reading on retail sales showed a rise of 1.6% in September, reflecting the largest increase in 2 1/2 years, coming in line with Wall Street expectations.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration said late Thursday it will end billions of dollars in subsidies to insurers (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/trump-to-halt-obamacare-subsidies-to-health-insurers-2017-10-13) under the Affordable Care Act program. The White House said the government can't lawfully make the payments as there is no appropriation for them.

What data are ahead?

10 a.m. Eastern

Reports on consumer sentiment in October and business inventories in August are due at 10 a.m. Eastern.

Which Fed speakers are ahead?

Meanwhile, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans is due to give a speech on the economy at 10:25 a.m. Eastern, appearing at a financial literacy event in Green Bay, Wis.

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan is expected to take part in a moderated discussion (https://www.cfainstitute.org/learning/events/Pages/10122017_134634.aspx) at 11:30 a.m. Eastern, at the CFA Institute's 2017 fixed-income management conference in Boston.

What are strategists saying?

"There's no reason to sell. Just sit and watch your stuff go up and that's why trading volumes are low," said Randy Frederick, managing director at Schwab Center for Financial Research, referring to measures of volatility, notably the CBOE Volatility Index , hanging around historic lows as stocks test records.

Which stocks look like key movers?

Bank of America Corp.(BAC) shares rose 1% premarket after the lender posted a rise in third-quarter profit (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/bank-of-america-profit-climbs-but-trading-slumps-2017-10-13).

Wells Fargo & Co.(WFC) shares declined in premarket trade after it reported third-quarter earnings that were weaker than expected (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/wells-fargo-stock-slides-after-tepid-growth-legal-costs-weigh-on-earnings-2017-10-13), with a profit of $4.6 billion, or 84 cents a share, including a charge of $1 billion to settle a mortgage-linked probe, compared with profit of $5.6 billion at the same period last year.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc.(AAOI) fell 21% in premarket trade. The fiber-optic networking company warned investors (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/applied-optoelectronics-down-more-than-17-on-profit-revenue-warning-2017-10-12) about lower-than-expected third-quarter profit and revenue late Thursday.

Antares Pharma Inc.(ATRS) shares sank 40% before the bell, after the company's announcement Thursday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had found deficiencies in the drug Xyosted (testosterone enanthate) during its review process.

Monsanto Co.(MON) shares moved 1.7% higher premarket after Bayer AG said it has reached a $7 billion deal to sell parts of its crop-science business (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/bayer-agrees-7-billion-sale-of-assets-to-basf-in-aid-of-monsanto-megadeal-2017-10-13) to rival BASF SE.

What are other assets doing?

Bitcoin recently traded 5% higher at $5,702, after climbing as high as $5,856 earlier Friday, according to CoinDesk data. The cryptocurrency began setting new records (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/bitcoin-soars-to-a-new-all-time-high-above-5100-2017-10-12) after jumping on Thursday.

European stocks (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/dax-on-track-for-another-record-as-bayer-rises-on-deal-news-2017-10-13) were modestly higher, while most Asian markets closed with gains, with Japan's Nikkei benchmark rising 1%.

Gold futures (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/gold-churns-below-key-1300-line-ahead-of-consumer-inflation-snapshot-2017-10-13) slipped 50 cents (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/gold-rises-tries-to-regain-grip-on-1300-level-2017-10-12), while oil futures (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/oil-prices-surge-on-strong-chinese-crude-imports-and-iran-uncertainty-2017-10-13) climbed 1.5% to trade above $51 a barrel.

The ICE U.S. Dollar Index (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/dollar-in-holding-pattern-with-inflation-data-to-highlight-feds-aim-to-hike-rates-2017-10-13) was searching for firm direction, after slipping 0.1% on Thursday. The gauge was on track for its first weekly fall in five weeks.

