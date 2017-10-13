China Reports Strong Rebound in Foreign Direct Investment in September

China attracted 70.63 billion yuan ($10.71 billion) worth of foreign direct investment in September, up 17.3% from a year earlier, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement Friday.

Continue Reading Below

The figure was up from August's CNY62.52 billion, which was 9.1% higher from a year earlier.

FDI in the January-September period edged up 1.6% compared with a year ago to CNY618.57 billion, according to the statement.

Write to Liyan Qi at liyan.qi@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 13, 2017 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)