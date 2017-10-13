China Exports Grow for Seventh Month in September

China's exports grew for a seventh straight month in September, on continued strength in external demand for goods from the world's second-largest economy.

Exports increased 8.1% in September compared with the same period a year earlier, following 5.5% growth in August, the General Administration of Customs said Friday.

A poll of economists by The Wall Street Journal had forecast the value of shipments overseas would grow 10%.

Imports in September expanded 18.7% from a year earlier, compared with a 13.3% gain in August. The rise beat the poll's forecast for a 15% gain.

China's imports have been growing at a double-digit pace since January.

The trade surplus narrowed in September to $28.47 billion from nearly $42 billion the previous month, falling short of expectations for a $37.3 billion surplus.? The trade surplus was the lowest in six months.

A rebound in China's exports this year has helped support Chinese economic growth this year.

