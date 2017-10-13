BMW Recalls Over 85,000 Vehicles in U.S. Over Faulty Airbag Sensor

BMW AG (BMW.XE) will recall 85,302 cars in the U.S. to replace airbag sensors that could lead to the airbags not functioning during a crash, according to a U.S. government document.

The recall will affect X3 models produced between 2006 and 2010.

The front passenger seat occupant detection mat--a sensor that determines if and how the frontal air bag deploys in a crash--may wear out and develop cracks which could deactivate the airbag, according to the document from the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The issue with the airbag sensor dates back to 2013 and has lead to other recalls in the past.

BMW will replace the front passenger seat sensor free of charge. The recall is expected to begin Nov. 20.

