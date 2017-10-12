What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (October 12, 2017).

Beijing is pushing some of China's biggest tech firms to offer the state a stake in them and a direct role in corporate decisions.

Most Fed officials believed at September's meeting that they would likely raise rates again this year, but inflation questions persisted.

Kobe Steel's admission that it doctored quality documents is forcing safety checks by car makers and other customers.

BlackRock's assets climbed to $5.98 trillion, helped by rising stock markets and ETF inflows.

The IMF said some of the world's largest banks could struggle to remain sufficiently profitable in coming years.

Weinstein Co.'s challenges are continuing to pile up after the ouster of co-chairman Harvey Weinstein.

U.S. stock indexes set records in quiet trading. The Dow added 42.21 points to close at 22872.89.

Delta said it doesn't expect to pay the proposed tariffs on planes it has on order from Canada's Bombardier.

Fox faces the prospect of smaller TV audiences for soccer's World Cup after the U.S. men's team failed to qualify.

Coach is changing its name to Tapestry to reflect its multiple brands.

Kroger said it may sell its convenience stores, as the grocer battles rivals.

AllianceBernstein is in talks to shift some staff out of New York to cut costs.

