Vinci Sees 12% Airport Traffic Growth in Third Quarter

France's Vinci SA (DG.FR) said Thursday that its airport-operating division posted 12% traffic growth in the third quarter to serve a total of 42.3 million passengers.

Traffic through Vinci's Portuguese airports rose by 15%, driven largely by the good performance of Portugal's national airline TAP Air Portugal (TPA.YY), which opened up new routes to Africa and the U.K.

In Asia, Vinci's three Cambodian airports saw combined traffic growth of 31%, reflecting the arrival of new carriers and the opening of daily flights between Dubai and Phnom Penh, the company said.

Vinci Airports operates 35 airports across Europe, Asia and Latin America. In 2016 the unit generated 1.06 billion euros ($1.25 billion) in revenue, equivalent to around 2.8% of Vinci's total revenue.

October 12, 2017 03:55 ET (07:55 GMT)