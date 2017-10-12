On Our Radar

USDA Supply/Demand: U.S. Feed Grain And Corn - Oct 12

Features Dow Jones Newswires

U.S. Feed Grain and Corn Supply and Use

============================================================================

Item 2016/2017 2017/2018

prev Oct 12 prev Oct 12

============================================================================

FEED GRAINS Million acres

Area

Planted 106.6 106.6 101.8 101.2

Harvested 96.5 96.5 91.6 90.9

Yield per harvested Metric tons

acre 4.17 4.17 4.08 4.13

Million metric tons

Beginning stocks 48.1 48.1 63.5 62.2

Production 402.3 402.3 373.6 375.8

Imports 3.2 3.3 3.3 3.3

Supply, total 453.6 453.6 440.4 441.3

Feed and residual 143.5 144.5 142.9 143.6

Food, seed & industrial 181.9 182.4 182.9 183.2

Domestic, total 325.4 326.9 325.9 326.7

Exports 64.7 64.5 52.5 52.5

Use, total 390.0 391.4 378.3 379.2

Ending stocks, total 63.5 62.2 62.1 62.1

CORN

Area Million acres

Planted 94.0 94.0 90.9 90.4

Harvested 86.7 86.7 83.5 83.1

Yield per harvested Bushels

acre 174.6 174.6 169.9 171.8

Million bushels

Beginning stocks 1,737 1,737 2,350 2,295

Production 15,148 15,148 14,184 14,280

Imports 55 57 50 50

Supply, total 16,940 16,942 16,585 16,625

Feed and residual 5,425 5,464 5,475 5,500

Food, seed & industrial 6,870 6,890 6,925 6,935

Ethanol for fuel 5,435 5,438 5,475 5,475

Domestic, total 12,295 12,354 12,400 12,435

Exports 2,295 2,293 1,850 1,850

Use, total 14,590 14,647 14,250 14,285

Ending stocks, total 2,350 2,295 2,335 2,340

Avg. farm prc ($/bu) 3.35 3.36 2.80 - 3.60 2.80 - 3.60

============================================================================

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 12, 2017 12:15 ET (16:15 GMT)