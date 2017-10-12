USDA Supply/Demand: U.S. Feed Grain And Corn - Oct 12

U.S. Feed Grain and Corn Supply and Use
Item 2016/2017 2017/2018
prev Oct 12 prev Oct 12
FEED GRAINS Million acres
Area
Planted 106.6 106.6 101.8 101.2
Harvested 96.5 96.5 91.6 90.9
Yield per harvested Metric tons
acre 4.17 4.17 4.08 4.13
Million metric tons
Beginning stocks 48.1 48.1 63.5 62.2
Production 402.3 402.3 373.6 375.8
Imports 3.2 3.3 3.3 3.3
Supply, total 453.6 453.6 440.4 441.3
Feed and residual 143.5 144.5 142.9 143.6
Food, seed & industrial 181.9 182.4 182.9 183.2
Domestic, total 325.4 326.9 325.9 326.7
Exports 64.7 64.5 52.5 52.5
Use, total 390.0 391.4 378.3 379.2
Ending stocks, total 63.5 62.2 62.1 62.1
CORN
Area Million acres
Planted 94.0 94.0 90.9 90.4
Harvested 86.7 86.7 83.5 83.1
Yield per harvested Bushels
acre 174.6 174.6 169.9 171.8
Million bushels
Beginning stocks 1,737 1,737 2,350 2,295
Production 15,148 15,148 14,184 14,280
Imports 55 57 50 50
Supply, total 16,940 16,942 16,585 16,625
Feed and residual 5,425 5,464 5,475 5,500
Food, seed & industrial 6,870 6,890 6,925 6,935
Ethanol for fuel 5,435 5,438 5,475 5,475
Domestic, total 12,295 12,354 12,400 12,435
Exports 2,295 2,293 1,850 1,850
Use, total 14,590 14,647 14,250 14,285
Ending stocks, total 2,350 2,295 2,335 2,340
Avg. farm prc ($/bu) 3.35 3.36 2.80 - 3.60 2.80 - 3.60
