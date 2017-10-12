USDA Crop Production: U.S. Soybeans-Oct 12

Soybeans for Beans: Area Harvested, Yield, and Production by State
and United States, 2016 and Forecasted October 1, 2017
=============================================================================
Area Harvested Yield Production
State =======================================================================
2016 2017 2016 Sep 1 2017 2016 Sep 1 2017
=============================================================================
==-1,000 Acres==- ==-Bushels==- ==-1,000 Bushels==-
AL 410 340 32.0 44.0 44.0 13,120 19,360 14,960
AR 3,100 3,500 47.0 51.0 51.0 145,700 178,500 178,500
DE 163 158 41.5 52.0 51.0 6,765 8,216 8,058
GA 240 145 30.0 44.0 45.0 7,200 7,480 6,525
IL 10,050 10,540 59.0 58.0 57.0 592,950 599,720 600,780
IN 5,630 5,940 57.5 56.0 55.0 323,725 329,840 326,700
IA 9,440 9,950 60.0 57.0 56.0 566,400 567,150 557,200
KS 4,010 5,100 48.0 43.0 41.0 192,480 202,100 209,100
KY 1,780 1,940 50.0 52.0 53.0 89,000 98,280 102,820
LA 1,190 1,240 48.5 52.0 54.0 57,715 65,520 66,960
MD 515 495 41.5 48.0 50.0 21,373 24,720 24,750
MI 2,060 2,280 50.5 48.0 49.0 104,030 109,920 111,720
MN 7,490 8,100 52.0 47.0 46.0 389,480 383,050 372,600
MS 2,020 2,170 48.0 52.0 52.0 96,960 115,440 112,840
MO 5,540 5,920 49.0 49.0 49.0 271,460 289,100 290,080
NE 5,150 5,650 61.0 56.0 56.0 314,150 316,400 316,400
NJ 98 98 36.0 43.0 40.0 3,528 4,429 3,920
NY 320 265 41.0 47.0 49.0 13,120 14,805 12,985
NC 1,660 1,670 35.0 38.0 39.0 58,100 63,460 65,130
ND 5,990 7,100 41.5 35.0 36.0 248,585 250,250 255,600
OH 4,840 5,040 54.5 54.0 52.0 263,780 269,460 262,080
OK 470 630 29.0 27.0 27.0 13,630 14,310 17,010
PA 575 585 44.0 50.0 52.0 25,300 28,750 30,420
SC 405 390 31.0 36.0 36.0 12,555 13,320 14,040
SD 5,170 5,610 49.5 45.0 45.0 255,915 241,200 252,450
TN 1,630 1,660 45.0 48.0 50.0 73,350 82,560 83,000
TX 145 185 31.0 40.0 37.0 4,495 6,000 6,845
VA 600 590 36.0 39.0 42.0 21,600 23,010 24,780
WI 1,950 2,140 55.0 48.0 47.0 107,250 102,720 100,580
Other 1/
Sts 55 40 43.1 43.8 44.7 2,370 1,973 1,788
U.S. 82,696 89,471 52.0 49.9 49.5 4,296,086 4,431,043 4,430,621
==============================================================================
1/ Other States include Florida and West Virginia. Individual State level
estimates will be published in the "Crop Production 2017 Summary."
