USDA Crop Production: U.S. Soybeans-Oct 12

Soybeans for Beans: Area Harvested, Yield, and Production by State

and United States, 2016 and Forecasted October 1, 2017

=============================================================================

Area Harvested Yield Production

State =======================================================================

2016 2017 2016 Sep 1 2017 2016 Sep 1 2017

=============================================================================

==-1,000 Acres==- ==-Bushels==- ==-1,000 Bushels==-

AL 410 340 32.0 44.0 44.0 13,120 19,360 14,960

AR 3,100 3,500 47.0 51.0 51.0 145,700 178,500 178,500

DE 163 158 41.5 52.0 51.0 6,765 8,216 8,058

GA 240 145 30.0 44.0 45.0 7,200 7,480 6,525

IL 10,050 10,540 59.0 58.0 57.0 592,950 599,720 600,780

IN 5,630 5,940 57.5 56.0 55.0 323,725 329,840 326,700

IA 9,440 9,950 60.0 57.0 56.0 566,400 567,150 557,200

KS 4,010 5,100 48.0 43.0 41.0 192,480 202,100 209,100

KY 1,780 1,940 50.0 52.0 53.0 89,000 98,280 102,820

LA 1,190 1,240 48.5 52.0 54.0 57,715 65,520 66,960

MD 515 495 41.5 48.0 50.0 21,373 24,720 24,750

MI 2,060 2,280 50.5 48.0 49.0 104,030 109,920 111,720

MN 7,490 8,100 52.0 47.0 46.0 389,480 383,050 372,600

MS 2,020 2,170 48.0 52.0 52.0 96,960 115,440 112,840

MO 5,540 5,920 49.0 49.0 49.0 271,460 289,100 290,080

NE 5,150 5,650 61.0 56.0 56.0 314,150 316,400 316,400

NJ 98 98 36.0 43.0 40.0 3,528 4,429 3,920

NY 320 265 41.0 47.0 49.0 13,120 14,805 12,985

NC 1,660 1,670 35.0 38.0 39.0 58,100 63,460 65,130

ND 5,990 7,100 41.5 35.0 36.0 248,585 250,250 255,600

OH 4,840 5,040 54.5 54.0 52.0 263,780 269,460 262,080

OK 470 630 29.0 27.0 27.0 13,630 14,310 17,010

PA 575 585 44.0 50.0 52.0 25,300 28,750 30,420

SC 405 390 31.0 36.0 36.0 12,555 13,320 14,040

SD 5,170 5,610 49.5 45.0 45.0 255,915 241,200 252,450

TN 1,630 1,660 45.0 48.0 50.0 73,350 82,560 83,000

TX 145 185 31.0 40.0 37.0 4,495 6,000 6,845

VA 600 590 36.0 39.0 42.0 21,600 23,010 24,780

WI 1,950 2,140 55.0 48.0 47.0 107,250 102,720 100,580

Other 1/

Sts 55 40 43.1 43.8 44.7 2,370 1,973 1,788

U.S. 82,696 89,471 52.0 49.9 49.5 4,296,086 4,431,043 4,430,621

==============================================================================

1/ Other States include Florida and West Virginia. Individual State level

estimates will be published in the "Crop Production 2017 Summary."

