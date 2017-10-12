UFC's Dana White: 2017 will be a record year

Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White told FOX Business on Thursday business is on the up-and-up.

“Everything is good, we are looking at a record year this year,” White told Stuart Varney on “Varney & Co.”

Aside from staging around 40 events, 12 of which that will air on Pay-per-view, White said the American mixed martial arts organization is “in the midst of a new television deal” with FOX Sports.

In the meantime, the next big event will take place in November at New York’s Madison Square Garden and feature the return of welterweight legend Georges St-Pierre, who will challenge middleweight champion Michael Bisping in the 185-lb division.

According to White, the event could bring in $50 million from the U.S. in Pay-per-view sales alone.

“We will do a million buys for this fight,” he said, adding that people will pay “around” $50 to view the event.

