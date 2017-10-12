Tech Up Slightly Amid Earnings Trepidation -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies rose slightly amid trepidation ahead of earnings reports next week.

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg announced an ambitious goal of getting a billion people into virtual reality and said he wants to ensure the technology is "a force for good."

Amazon.com said it plans to add 120,000 seasonal employees to help fill holiday orders at its warehouses, nearly doubling that segment of its workforce and topping hiring plans at other major retailers.

DXC Technology rose after the Virginia information-technology company said it would spin off its public-sector business into a separate publicly traded company by early next year.

October 12, 2017 16:38 ET (20:38 GMT)