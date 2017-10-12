Retailers Down on Brick-and-Mortar Concerns -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies fell amid concerns about the outlook for brick-and-mortar retailers.

Meanwhile, Kroger added to gains as analysts applauded its decision to likely sell its nearly-800 convenience stores and cut other costs, as the nation's largest traditional grocer prepares for intensified competition from Amazon.com, which recently acquired Whole Foods Market.

Initial jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs across the U.S., decreased by 15,000 to a seasonally adjusted 243,000 in the week ended Oct. 7, the Labor Department said Thursday.

October 12, 2017