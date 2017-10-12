Trump Interviews Stanford Economist John Taylor for Fed Chairman Job

President Donald Trump is nearing a decision on whom to pick to lead the Federal Reserve, and met Wednesday with one of four candidates, Stanford University economist John Taylor.

What You Need to Know About John Taylor

Stanford University economist John Taylor is the latest candidate for Federal Reserve chief to meet with President Donald Trump. Mr. Taylor, a longtime adviser to Republican presidents and presidential candidates and a former Treasury Department official, has been a vocal critic of the Fed's recent monetary policy. Here's what you should know about his views.

U.S. Stocks Decline as Banks Kick Off Earnings

Declines in bank shares pulled U.S. stock indexes away from records. The S&P 500 dropped 0.2%.

WSJ Survey: Most Economists Expect Next Fed Rate Rise in December

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal this month see the Federal Reserve raising interest rates once more in 2017 and three times in 2018, a view that matches the central bank's own projections.

Singapore Economy Accelerates But Central Bank Stands Pat

Singapore's economy accelerated in the third quarter powered by a surging manufacturing sector. However, the central bank kept its currency policy unchanged Friday, in line with expectations.

Peru's Central Bank Leaves Reference Interest Rate Unchanged

The Central Reserve Bank of Peru on Thursday left its reference interest rate unchanged at 3.5% as inflation returned to its target range last month.

EU Brexit Negotiator: Not Enough Progress to Recommend Next Phase in Talks

The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator said he won't recommend to the bloc's leaders next week that talks with Britain advance to a new stage, saying there was too little progress on divorce issues.

Bank of England Chief Economist Warns Against Loosening Financial Rules

Regulators need to resist "siren voices" calling for the rollback of financial regulation, the Bank of England's chief economist said Friday.

ECB Official Warns About Extending Bond-Buying Programs

Central banks risk destabilizing the financial system if they extend bond-buying programs for too long, a top European Central Bank official warns.

Draghi Says ECB's Negative Rates Have Been a Success

President Mario Draghi said the ECB's negative interest-rate policies haven't hurt bank profitability as critics suggested they would, and he reiterated guidance that asset purchases would continue until officials see a sustained improvement in the inflation outlook.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 12, 2017 21:15 ET (01:15 GMT)