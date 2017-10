Trump Interviews Stanford Economist John Taylor for Fed Chairman Job

Continue Reading Below

President Donald Trump interviewed Stanford University economist John Taylor on Wednesday to discuss his potential nomination to become Federal Reserve chairman, a White House official said.

U.S. Stocks Decline as Banks Kick Off Earnings

Declines in bank shares pulled U.S. stock indexes away from records. The S&P 500 dropped 0.2%.

WSJ Survey: Most Economists Expect Next Fed Rate Rise in December

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal this month see the Federal Reserve raising interest rates once more in 2017 and three times in 2018, a view that matches the central bank's own projections.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

EU Brexit Negotiator: Not Enough Progress to Recommend Next Phase in Talks

The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator said he won't recommend to the bloc's leaders next week that talks with Britain advance to a new stage, saying there was too little progress on divorce issues.

Bank of England Chief Economist Warns Against Loosening Financial Rules

Regulators need to resist "siren voices" calling for the rollback of financial regulation, the Bank of England's chief economist said Friday.

ECB Official Warns About Extending Bond-Buying Programs

Central banks risk destabilizing the financial system if they extend bond-buying programs for too long, a top European Central Bank official warns.

Draghi Says ECB's Negative Rates Have Been a Success

President Mario Draghi said the ECB's negative interest-rate policies haven't hurt bank profitability as critics suggested they would, and he reiterated guidance that asset purchases would continue until officials see a sustained improvement in the inflation outlook.

Central Bankers Use Moment of Calm to Debate How to Fight Next Crisis

Central bankers, basking in a moment of synchronized growth and a global economy less dependent on easy-money policies, are thinking about what they will do when the next economic meltdown happens.

This Market's Running on Hope, Not Profits

Believers in the bull market have been making a one-word case for why this year's rise in stocks is justified: earnings. With profits on a roll and the world economy in synchronized growth mode, what's not to like? Plenty.

Fed's Fischer: Flexible Inflation Targeting Makes 'Some Sense'

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer Thursday said flexible inflation targeting "seems to make some sense," and praised the usefulness of having an inflation range at the Bank of Israel, which he ran from 2005 to 2013.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 12, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)