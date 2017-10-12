EU Brexit Negotiator: Not Enough Progress to Recommend Next Phase in Talks

The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator said that not enough progress had been made to recommend talks move on to the future trade relationship between the EU and U.K, but added he was confident "decisive progress" could be made in the next two months.

Markets Tread Water as U.S. Banks Kick Off Earnings

U.S. stocks were poised to slip below record highs as investors showed a tepid response to the start of big banks' earnings season. Futures pointed to a 0.2% opening decline for the S&P 500.

U.S. Jobless Claims Fell for the Second Week

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits fell for the second week in a row at the beginning of October, though recent hurricanes still impacted application numbers in the Southern U.S.

Eurozone Factory Output Jumps, Lending Comfort to ECB

Euro-area factory, mining and utility output surged in August, in a sign that the economy is still growing robustly as the European Central Bank prepares to make a pivotal decision about the future of its bond-buying program.

Fed on Track to Raise Rates Despite Weak Inflation, Minutes Show

Most Federal Reserve officials believed at their meeting last month that they would likely raise short-term interest rates again this year, though some said their decision would hinge on whether inflation picks up in coming months.

Oil Swoons as Crude Stockpile, Demand Data Disappoints

Oil prices fell heavily after data showing rising U.S. crude stockpiles last week was compounded by a bleak outlook for consumer demand for crude.

Key House Republican Plans Bill to Rein In Credit Bureaus After Equifax Hack

A top House Republican is moving to boost federal oversight of credit-reporting companies, the first broad legislative effort to rein in the industry in response to the massive hack disclosed by Equifax last month.

Global Oil Supply Lifted by Steady U.S. Production, IEA Says

The world's oil supply expanded in September on the back of steady U.S. production growth, even as the global market continued to show signs of rebalancing, the International Energy Agency said.

Chinese Trading Muddles a Popular Signal of Global Growth

Shanghai is encroaching on London as the hub of the metals trading world-a shift that investors say threatens to erode the reliability of copper, zinc and aluminum prices as a read on the health of the global economy.

October 12, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)