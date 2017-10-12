Oil Wobbles on Further Signs of Rising U.S. Crude Stockpiles

Oil prices fell following a report showing an increase in U.S. crude stockpiles last week-another sign that the market's recovery will be slower than expected.

Global Oil Supply Lifted by Steady U.S. Production, IEA Says

The world's oil supply expanded in September on the back of steady U.S. production growth, even as the global market continued to show signs of rebalancing, the International Energy Agency said.

A Colder Winter May Finally Be Coming for Natural Gas Bulls

Natural gas bulls have been disappointed by winter for two years in a row. Now they're giving it one more shot.

U.S. Crude-Oil Supplies Seen Decreasing in DOE Data

U.S. crude-oil inventories are expected to show a decrease of 1.7 million barrels in data due Thursday from the Department of Energy. Gasoline stockpiles are expected to show a decrease of 600,000 barrels on average.

BNP Paribas to Stop Financing Shale, Oil Sands Projects

French lender BNP Paribas said it will no longer finance shale and oil sands projects, in one of the clearest signs the banking industry is re-evaluating its relationship with the oil sector amid mounting pressure from investors.

GE's Baker Hughes Recently Held Takeover Talks With Subsea 7 SA

General Electric's Baker Hughes recently held takeover talks with energy-services company Subsea 7, but the negotiations recently broke down over price.

Energy Future Wrangles With Vistra Over Tax Breaks

Energy Future Holdings is battling some of its former businesses in a tax dispute with Vistra Energy, and hedge fund Elliott Management is chiming in.

OPEC Production Jumps Despite Deal to Limit Output

OPEC crude-oil production jumped in September by nearly 90,000 barrels a day, complicating the cartel's efforts to limit output, curb the global supply glut and raise oil prices.

Power Companies to Stick With Plans Despite EPA's Emissions Repeal

Some of the biggest U.S. power companies said they are pushing ahead with investments in renewable and gas-fired electricity, regardless of the Trump administration's move to repeal Obama-era federal limits on carbon emissions at power plants.

Seadrill Shareholder to Object to Restructuring in Court

A Seadrill shareholder will appear in court next month to ask that an official committee be appointed to look out for common shareholders in the company's bankruptcy restructuring.

