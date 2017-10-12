A Colder Winter May Finally Be Coming for Natural Gas Bulls

Continue Reading Below

Natural gas bulls have been disappointed by winter for two years in a row. Now they're giving it one more shot.

U.S. Crude-Oil Supplies Seen Decreasing in DOE Data

U.S. crude-oil inventories are expected to show a decrease of 1.7 million barrels in data due Thursday from the Department of Energy. Gasoline stockpiles are expected to show a decrease of 600,000 barrels on average.

Oil Prices Rise for Third Straight Day

Oil prices rose for a third straight day as forecasts of higher demand and tensions in the Middle East outweighed rising OPEC output.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

BNP Paribas to Stop Financing Shale, Oil Sands Projects

French lender BNP Paribas said it will no longer finance shale and oil sands projects, in one of the clearest signs the banking industry is re-evaluating its relationship with the oil sector amid mounting pressure from investors.

GE's Baker Hughes Recently Held Takeover Talks With Subsea 7 SA

General Electric's Baker Hughes recently held takeover talks with energy-services company Subsea 7, but the negotiations recently broke down over price.

Energy Future Wrangles With Vistra Over Tax Breaks

Energy Future Holdings is battling some of its former businesses in a tax dispute with Vistra Energy, and hedge fund Elliott Management is chiming in.

OPEC Production Jumps Despite Deal to Limit Output

OPEC crude-oil production jumped in September by nearly 90,000 barrels a day, complicating the cartel's efforts to limit output, curb the global supply glut and raise oil prices.

Power Companies to Stick With Plans Despite EPA's Emissions Repeal

Some of the biggest U.S. power companies said they are pushing ahead with investments in renewable and gas-fired electricity, regardless of the Trump administration's move to repeal Obama-era federal limits on carbon emissions at power plants.

Seadrill Shareholder to Object to Restructuring in Court

A Seadrill shareholder will appear in court next month to ask that an official committee be appointed to look out for common shareholders in the company's bankruptcy restructuring.

Supreme Court Rejects Appeal by Former Massey Energy CEO

The Supreme Court rejected an appeal by a former coal executive convicted of safety violations linked to the 2010 explosion at West Virginia's Upper Big Branch mine that killed 29 men.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 12, 2017 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)