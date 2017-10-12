Equifax Removes Webpage to Investigate Possible Hacking

Embattled Equifax Inc. has moved one of its webpages offline as the company looks into whether hackers tried to breach its systems this week.

J.P. Morgan's Profits Up on Lending Boost

J.P. Morgan said its third-quarter profit rose as a boost from lending offset weaker trading results for the nation's biggest bank by assets.

GM to Idle Detroit Car Factory Amid Slow Demand

General Motors plans to close a Detroit factory through the end of the year and deepen production cuts to slow-selling cars the plant manufactures, idling some workers and letting go others in response to weak sales.

Citigroup's Profits Rise, Buoyed by Cost Cuts

Citigroup boosted third-quarter profit by slashing expenses, even as it grappled with challenges in its credit-card business.

Outcome, a Hot Tech Startup, Misled Advertisers With Manipulated Information, Sources Say

With funding from Goldman Sachs and Google's parent, the Chicago-based firm reported a $5.5 billion valuation. The company says it is reviewing allegations against employees and has strengthened policies

HSBC Names John Flint as Chief Executive

HSBC Holdings named retail head John Flint as its next chief executive, signaling continuity in the Asia-focused bank's strategy.

Facebook to Disclose Targets of Russia-Backed Election Ads

Facebook will disclose the types of people targeted by Russian-backed election ads, operating chief Sheryl Sandberg said, adding that the social-media site was manipulated in a way it shouldn't have been.

Cord-Cutters Sap AT&T's TV Business

AT&T Inc. continues to lose pay-TV customers despite a wave of new subscribers to its streaming service, a trend that could spell trouble for the broader entertainment industry.

New York AG Eric Schneiderman Probing Deloitte Hack

The New York attorney general's office is looking into the cyberbreach at Deloitte that the giant accounting firm says compromised information on a small number of its clients.

Air Berlin Collapse Kicks Off European Airline Consolidation

Airline consolidation that has helped U.S. carriers boost profits is gaining pace in Europe's fractured aviation sector where Air Berlin said it was selling part of its assets to larger rival Deutsche Lufthansa.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 12, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)