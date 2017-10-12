J.P. Morgan's Profits Up on Lending Boost

J.P. Morgan said its third-quarter profit rose as a boost from lending offset weaker trading results for the nation's biggest bank by assets.

GM to Idle Detroit Car Factory Amid Slow Demand

General Motors plans to close a Detroit factory through the end of the year and deepen production cuts to slow-selling cars the plant manufactures, idling some workers and letting go others in response to weak sales.

Citigroup's Results Climb, Buoyed by Investment Banking

Citigroup said its third-quarter revenue rose 2.3%, boosted by another jump in investment banking and progress in its evolving consumer bank.

HSBC Names John Flint as Chief Executive

HSBC Holdings named retail head John Flint as its next chief executive, signaling continuity in the Asia-focused bank's strategy.

Key House Republican Plans Bill to Rein In Credit Bureaus After Equifax Hack

A top House Republican is moving to boost federal oversight of credit-reporting companies, the first broad legislative effort to rein in the industry in response to the massive hack disclosed by Equifax last month.

Cord-Cutters Sap AT&T's TV Business

AT&T kept losing video customers over the past three months despite a wave of new subscribers using its streaming TV service, a trend that could spell trouble for the broader entertainment industry.

Airbus Ramps Up Services Business With Malaysian Deal

Airbus said it had taken full control of an Asian plane-repair company, as it and rival Boeing both embark on a push to win a greater share of the lucrative market for servicing airliners.

StanChart Seeks Investors in Power Company at Center of Bribery Probe

A Standard Chartered-controlled Indonesian power-plant maker at the heart of a U.S. Justice Department bribery probe is seeking new investors as it attempts to restructure $195 million in debt and fund a turnaround.

Some Inconvenient Truths About 7-Eleven's Owner

Shares in Japan's Seven & I haven't budged much since activist shareholder Dan Loeb won a boardroom battle there last year.

Facebook Sets Goal of a Billion Virtual-Reality Users, Unveils New Headset

Facebook Inc. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg announced an ambitious goal of getting a billion people into virtual reality and said he wants to ensure the technology is "a force for good."

