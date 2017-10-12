Key House Republican Plans Bill to Rein In Credit Bureaus After Equifax Hack

A top House Republican is moving to boost federal oversight of credit-reporting companies, the first broad legislative effort to rein in the industry in response to the massive hack disclosed by Equifax last month.

HSBC Names John Flint as Chief Executive

HSBC said it has appointed John Flint, its head of retail banking and wealth management, as its new chief executive, replacing Stuart Gulliver, who had said he would leave next year.

Airbus Ramps Up Services Business With Malaysian Deal

Airbus said it had taken full control of an Asian plane-repair company, as it and rival Boeing both embark on a push to win a greater share of the lucrative market for servicing airliners.

StanChart Seeks Investors in Power Company at Center of Bribery Probe

A Standard Chartered-controlled Indonesian power-plant maker at the heart of a U.S. Justice Department bribery probe is seeking new investors as it attempts to restructure $195 million in debt and fund a turnaround.

Some Inconvenient Truths About 7-Eleven's Owner

Shares in Japan's Seven & I haven't budged much since activist shareholder Dan Loeb won a boardroom battle there last year.

Facebook Sets Goal of a Billion Virtual-Reality Users, Unveils New Headset

Facebook Inc. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg announced an ambitious goal of getting a billion people into virtual reality and said he wants to ensure the technology is "a force for good."

Mantra Agrees to A$1.18 Billion Takeover by France's Accor

Mantra Group said it has agreed to a more than US$900 million cash offer from France's Accor, bringing together the two largest hotels groups in Australia.

iHeart Opens Debt Restructuring Talks With Creditors

IHeartMedia Inc. met with two large creditor groups on Wednesday for the first time since the company first launched multibillion-dollar debt exchange offers in March, according to people familiar with the matter.

Weinstein Co. Considers Delaying Release of 'The Current War'

Weinstein Co.'s challenges continued to pile up following the ouster of co-chairman Harvey Weinstein, with the company reassessing plans for future movie releases and one business partner tightening payment terms for routine work.

Beijing Pushes for a Direct Hand in China's Big Tech Firms

The Chinese government is pushing some of its biggest tech companies-including Tencent, Weibo and a unit of Alibaba-to give the state a stake in them and a direct role in corporate decisions.

