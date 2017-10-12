Need Something From Target? Ask Google Assistant

Do you have a tendency of walking into Target for toilet paper and walking out with everything ever made? Well, there's a new way to shop at Target that might help you stay on budget.

Continue Reading Below

Just in time for the holidays, Target will now offer its products nationwide via the Google Express home delivery service following a trial in California and New York City. Plus, at the same time, Google announced that shoppers will soon be able to use Google Assistant to order items with their voice on eligible Android phones and iPhones, like you already can on Google Home and Android TV.

The mobile, voice-based shopping feature will extend to all 50+ Google Express retailers, including Costco, Buy Buy Baby, Kohl's, PetSmart, Staples, and Target.

"So if you're on the go and remember you need a birthday gift for the weekend, you can just say 'Ok Google, buy a kids bomber jacket from Target,'" Google's President of retail and shopping Daniel Alegre and Google Assistant Vice President Scott Huffman wrote in a blog post.

Target is offering two-day deliveries when you order through Google Express and free shipping on orders over $35. Next year, Google Express shoppers will also be able to pay for their items with a Target REDcard, which offers perks like 5 percent off most purchases and free shipping.

"In the markets where we've offered Google Express, guests tell us they love the ease and convenience of shopping Target through Google," Target's Chief Information and Digital Officer Mike McNamara said in a statement. "So we're excited to offer this service nationwide in time for the busy holiday season."

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Google last fall expanded Express to a dozen new states, covering some 90 percent of the US. The service lets you browse by store or category.

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.